Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $139.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $329.49.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

