Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.