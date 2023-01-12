Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

