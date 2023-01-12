Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,252 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,150,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

