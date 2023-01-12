Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Schlumberger Stock Performance
NYSE SLB opened at $56.32 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Further Reading
