Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,070,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $212.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

