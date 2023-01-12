Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 105 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after buying an additional 144,773 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in VMware by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $124.86 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.78.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

