Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 23,550 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

Macy’s Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of M opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.