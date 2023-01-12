Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 24,849 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ MU opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

