Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 502 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $167.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

