Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

