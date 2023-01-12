Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,715,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $214.53 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.40.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total transaction of $866,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,081 shares of company stock worth $14,495,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

