Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

