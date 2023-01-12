Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 6%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71. Approximately 18,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 321,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80.
In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
