Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading Up 6%

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71. Approximately 18,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 321,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80.

Insider Activity

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

