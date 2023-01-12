Head to Head Contrast: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) versus Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.41 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $26.31 billion 2.21 $2.32 billion $12.01 5.34

This table compares Crescent Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23% Occidental Petroleum 35.11% 59.90% 12.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Occidental Petroleum 1 9 6 1 2.41

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.92%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $77.18, suggesting a potential upside of 20.42%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

