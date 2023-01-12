Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 102.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

PEAK opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

