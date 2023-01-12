Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTLD. Barclays lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $119,525.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,787.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,356 shares of company stock valued at $198,633. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.