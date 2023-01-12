Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Featured Stories
