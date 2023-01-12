Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.