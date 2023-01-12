Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $149.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.31.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

