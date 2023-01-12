Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

HOLX stock opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

