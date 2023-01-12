Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $80.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $2,016,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 101.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 256,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

