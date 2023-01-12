Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after acquiring an additional 474,074 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hub Group by 318.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

