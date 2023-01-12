Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $236.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.84. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.