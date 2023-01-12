HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.55.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $301.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.65 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $596.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.18 and a 200 day moving average of $300.25.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,740 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

