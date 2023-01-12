Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $10.15 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

