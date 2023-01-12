Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$39.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRNNF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hydro One Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

