IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $172.29.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

