IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 146.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Trading Up 0.7 %

VFC stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 188.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.