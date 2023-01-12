IFG Advisory LLC Has $339,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $151.59 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

