IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.