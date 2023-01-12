IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

