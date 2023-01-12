IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPGDF. Citigroup lowered IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IGO in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
IGO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPGDF opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. IGO has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.28.
IGO Company Profile
IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.
