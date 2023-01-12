Insider Buying: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Major Shareholder Acquires 48,774 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $455,061.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares in the company, valued at $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 1,094 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $10,371.12.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 130,265 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,330.60.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.60 and a quick ratio of 10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $524.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.