Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Manish Maini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Manish Maini sold 600 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Manish Maini sold 100 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $5,085.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

