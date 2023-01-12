Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $41,600.17 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $41,600.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,435.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $41,552.32.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.48. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.