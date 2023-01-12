Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CFO Sells $43,276.23 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) CFO Robert Phelps Morris sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $43,276.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,740 shares in the company, valued at $526,181.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.92 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $301.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.96.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 573,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

