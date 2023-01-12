Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,077,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50.

On Monday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.