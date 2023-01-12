Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Sells C$118,107.10 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.48. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

