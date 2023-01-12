Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Director Sells C$357,822.36 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Director Rod Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$357,822.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,971 shares in the company, valued at C$15,172,262.28.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

SSRM stock opened at C$22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.79. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.00.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.