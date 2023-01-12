Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $246,200.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.2 %

UNF opened at $198.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average is $183.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UniFirst by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in UniFirst by 67.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

