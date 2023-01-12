Inspirato (ISPO) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inspirato and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 261.22%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.17 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 22.70

Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.