Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.90.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.19. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.