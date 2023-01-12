Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Interfor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFSPF opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Interfor has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

