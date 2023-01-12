International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,642,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.