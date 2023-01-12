Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PXF opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

