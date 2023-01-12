INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) vs. iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Critical Survey

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -230.18% -183.08% -106.75% iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 iCAD 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for INVO Bioscience and iCAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

INVO Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 399.90%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.70%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than iCAD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 1.46 -$6.66 million N/A N/A iCAD $33.64 million 1.56 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -3.57

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Summary

iCAD beats INVO Bioscience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

