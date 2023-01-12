Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Raised to $75.00 at BWS Financial

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BWS Financial from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.60.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $60.53.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,412 shares of company stock worth $5,627,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

