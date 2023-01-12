Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 110,962 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

