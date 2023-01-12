iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 198,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,842,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,367,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,026,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $135.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

