iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 60,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,484,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $108.17 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

